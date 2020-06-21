Kim Kardashian Sued by Brand Growth Company to Block Her From Revealing ‘Trade Secrets’

Instagram

Kim and her KKW Elegance are dealing with a lawsuit from Seed Elegance above worries that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star could jeopardize their ‘trade tricks.’

–

Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Elegance is currently being sued by bosses at brand development firm Seed Elegance above fears the star could jeopardise their “trade secrets.”

In a series of paperwork obtained by TMZ, Seed Elegance bosses asked a judge for “an injunction blocking KKW Beauty from revealing its trade secrets and business practices” to cosmetics giant Coty.

They claimed that they faced a very similar risk in 2016 with Kylie Jenner‘s “old parent company King Kylie,” which was, ultimately, purchased out by Coty in 2019.

Final yr 2019, Coty entered into a “long-term strategic partnership” with Kylie Cosmetics at a expense of $600 million for a 51 per cent stake, reported Forbes, and at the time Seed Elegance bosses had allegedly “warned Kylie not to disclose trade secrets.”

Nevertheless, they insisted they have been not offered any concrete reassurance as to the security of their personalised enterprise model by Kylie or her crew and are hunting to safe their “precious intel” must Kim engage in a very similar deal.

Seed Elegance also mentioned in their legal paperwork that they started operating with Kardashian’s brand “about a year” immediately after they started their partnership with Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim has nevertheless to publicly reply to the filing.