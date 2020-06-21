Khloe Kardashian Honors Father’s Day With a Photo of ‘Twins’ Tristan Thompson and True

Instagram

The Fantastic American Jeans founder is not the only KarJenner relatives member who can make use of her Instagram account to celebrate Father’s Day as Kim Kardashian pays tribute to critical males in their lives.

–

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating Father’s Day with ex and child daddy Tristan Thompson. The “Retaining Up with the Kardashians” star took to her Instagram account to honor the day by sharing an adorable image featuring Tristan and their daughter True.

In the image, the Cleveland Cavaliers player and True have been twnning in matching camouflage outfits. They also wore a broad-brim black hat. “You two are definitely twins @realtristan13,” so Khloe captioned the picture.

&#13<br />

Khloe is not the only KarJenner relatives member who produced use of her Instagram account to spend tribute to critical males in their lives. Kim Kardashian shared two new pics of her relatives. A single snap showed her and her husband Kanye West posing with their 4 young children, North (70, Saint (four), Chicago (two) and Psalm (one). The other image, meanwhile, Kanye, North and Psalm have been joined by the rapper’s father Ray.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!” the KKW Cosmetics founder wrote in the caption.

&#13<br />

“You have such a beautiful family !!” one particular of her followers stated in the comment part. “These pics are amazing,” one more fan raved. “It’s Fathers Day, but north stole the show yet again…her so pretty,” one particular other stated.

“North tho! That’s Kim’s twin all the way down to her vibe. Kim you touched that baby DEEPLY! Love it! North about to pull up with a serious take over when you retire. The saga continues,” one more comment study.