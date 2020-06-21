Kevin Love Champions for Mental Health During Personal 2020 ESPYS Speech

“In these unprecedented times, so many of us are wrestling with mental health challenges, both old and new,” Demi shared. “It will be our honesty, our words, and our actions that get us through it.”

When accepting his award, Kevin could not support but thank all of his supporters who have listened to his struggles and continued to embrace him.

“When I first shared my personal story about mental health, I did not expect the incredible response that I received from my peers, from the league and from sports fans all over the world,” the basketball player shared. “I would like to personally thank my brother DeMar DeRozan who inspired me when he shared his story. Demar, I could not have done this devoid of you.”

He continued, “In light of all that’s going on in our country today, I accept this award as both an honor and a challenge. A challenge to not only continue on my path, but to push beyond it and stay vocal even when silence feels safer. I thank you again.”