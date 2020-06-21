Ken Griffey Jr. was just as ‘cool’ then as Patrick Mahomes is now

The promo for the MLB Network documentary “Junior” — which will function Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. — comes with a ringing endorsement from LeBron James.

“He helps make the game of baseball amazing,” James says.

Griffey Jr was all of that. The sweet left-handed swing. The wall-climbing catches. The backwards hat. For a generation of 90s baseball fan, Griffey Jr was the coolest athlete in all of sports activities. Griffey Jr.’s 1989 UpperDeck rookie card was the grail for a generation of collectors.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=oFNVnNWDGds

When James could be this generation’s Michael Jordan, Griffey’s iconic match is evolving in one more sport in the current day.

Consider Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes II. To realize Griffey and just how amazing he was, the younger generation need to draw the comparisons with Mahomes.

The smile

From time to time it begins with the smile. Griffey’s smile alone showed a youthfulness that engulfed baseball at the proper time. “The Kid” hit 19 homers as a rookie in 1989, and by 1990 he was hitting in between Cal Ripken Jr and Mark McGwire in the All-Star game.

Mahomes, meanwhile has develop into a meme machine with his smile and “froggish” voice, but his rise with the Chiefs is undeniable. He threw 50 TDs in 2018 and led Kansas City to a Super Bowl championship the following seasons.

Grand entrance

Griffey played his initially 5 job video games on the street, but his debut in the Kingdome with the Mariners was memorable. He hit a household run off Chicago’s Eric King on the initially swing.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=6Bo2kDM7d4o

Mahomes did not get prolonged to make an influence as a initially-time starter in 2018. He threw for 4 TDs in his initially job begin towards the Chargers – then followed that up with a 6-TD functionality towards the Steelers.

Style

In the 1990s, youngsters desired to be Junior. How a lot of occasions did you test to replicate that swing in the backyard – even if it was not possible? Whether it was a shallow fly ball in center or total-velocity leaping catch at the wall, Griffey Jr grew to become the greatest highlight-reel centerfield. Of program, you had to dress in your hat backwards like Griffey did when he won the House Run Derby in 1994, 1998 and 1999.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is portion of a total-scale evolution at the quarterback place. Mahomes can run, but it really is that laser arm – a single cultivated via baseball, of program – that helped the Chiefs soon after 35.three factors per video games in 2018. It truly is additional than that, on the other hand. Just go out in the backyard and perform back-yard football with your child and his good friends. How prolonged will it get for the initially no-search pass?

Father-son relationship

Griffey had the distinctive possibility to perform with his father Ken, and the tandem manufactured background by hitting back-to-back homers on Sept. 14, 1990. Junior even had time to steal a catch from his father from time to time.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=vCk1UY5Afus

Mahomes, meanwhile, is the son former pitcher Pat Mahomes, who loved a serviceable job from 1992-2003. The father-son duo famously embraced in the fast aftermath of Super Bowl LIV soon after Mahomes II led a fourth-quarter comeback in a 31-20 victory.

Awesome factor

Does the comparison match?

For 1990s youngsters, Junior was that man – and baseball was nevertheless at the forefront of the nationwide consciousness. Jordan, Joe Montana and Wayne Gretzky had been additional dominant in their sports activities, but they weren’t The Child. Each child desired to be Junior – and 30 many years later on that swing, people catches, that hat – and yes, that elusive UpperDeck card — will rush back with this documentary. You had to have that Mariners hat in 1993.

Hey, that is why you cheered for him.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=LGo184oGG1I

Ditto with Mahomes 30 many years from now. He could not hold the sports activities planet really like James or Tom Brady, who is the only player who sells additional jerseys. Still given Mahomes has a NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP award with his title on it in advance of turning 25 – he has been capable to capture the imagination of people who comply with him.

There is absolutely nothing cooler than that.