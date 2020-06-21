Ken Griffey Jr. tells a story of why he never considered playing for the Yankees

Ken Griffey Jr.’s grudge towards the Yankees is closing in on 40 many years. It appears as if Junior has not forgiven or forgotten.

Griffey advised for MLB Network a model of the cause he refused to think about joining the Yankees throughout his occupation, and why he was motivated to do so considerably injury to them on the area. His feedback have been aspect of the documentary “Junior” that aired Sunday evening.

He recounted an incident at Yankee Stadium in the early 1980s that concerned him his dad, Ken Yankees proprietor George Steinbrenner and former Yankees third baseman Graig Nettles.

From that point, Junior stated, the dislike created. (The elder Griffey played four one/two seasons for the Yankees from 1982-86.)

“There’s certain things that a dad drills into you as a kid that just sticks with you,” he stated. And that (beating the Yankees) was 1 of them.”

Junior has previously stated that former Yankees manager Billy Martin was a villain for wanting him and his brother Craig to not be close to the Yankees’ clubhouse. There have been also tough emotions more than clubhouse drama involving the elder Griffey when he played in New York.

In the 2020 update, it was Steinbrenner ordering him thrown out of the dugout when Nettles’ son was permitted to get ground balls at third base.

Junior was in the major leagues in 1989 with Seattle as a teenager. 6 many years later on, he was racing all around the bases on Edgar Martinez’s double to score the series-winning run towards the Yankees and manager Buck Showalter (who would never disrespect the game by sporting his cap backward) in the 1995 ALDS.

Griffey’s occupation numbers towards the Yankees: 36 property runs, 102 RBIs, a .311/.392/.595 slash line and 14 stolen bases in 133 common-season video games. His numbers in that 5-game ’95 ALDS: 5 homers, a .391/.444/one.043 slash line and 9 runs scored.

He also had the fire to run up the outfield wall for that well known catch in the Bronx in the early ’90s.

