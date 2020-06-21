Kelly Rowland Storms Off ‘The Voice Australia’ Following Spat With Guy Sebastian

Channel 9

The Destiny’s Little one singer is furious at her fellow judge in yet another row for attempting to force her to select an act that he liked when his group was currently complete.

Kelly Rowland‘s feud with fellow “The Voice Australia” judge Guy Sebastian reached new heights on Sunday, June 21, 2020 when she stormed off the set for the duration of a row with the singer.

A week right after the Destiny’s Little one star attacked Sebastian on the Television talent present for attempting to force her to select an act he liked when his group for the series was complete, she accused Guy of shedding his thoughts just before obtaining out of her spinning red chair and strolling away.

The row started out when 39-yr-outdated Kelly named Guy “unfair” for asking Mongolian throat singer Bukhu Ganburged and Johnny Manuel to execute Michael Jackson‘s “Earth Song” with each other.

Fellow judge Delta Goodrem also criticised Sebastian, saying the tune suited Manuel’s vocals but not his fellow contestant’s.

“You chose a song where Bukhu is only backing up,” Kelly raged. “Right now we are in a battle and it is about giving a song that is fair to both artists. That’s it.”

“I just want to make great moments,” he shot back. “I don’t care about the battle element. I care about both of you (Buku and Johnny) shining.”

As the argument escalated on the present, Kelly walked off the stage, stating, “I just feel like this is becoming redundant and I’m not going to do this.”

Guy refused to back down, incorporating, ” ‘Cause a walk-off does heaps. What are you going to do? What’s a walk-off going to do? That’s so disrespectful.”

The present ended and Kelly and Guy are anticipated to battle on Television once again on Monday night’s “The Voice” episode.