Justin Bieber’s Team Deems Sexual Assault Allegations Against Singer ‘Factually Impossible’

The ‘Intentions’ singer of sexually assault in 2014 and 2015 by two females 1 of which allegedly occurred when he was in Houston with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber‘s camp has taken a stand towards his sexual assault accusers. On Saturday evening, June 20, the “What Do You Mean?” hitmaker was hit with allegations that he sexually assaulted two females in two diverse events back in 2014 and 2015, but his crew has came forward with a rebuttal, branding 1 declare to be “factually impossible.”

1st to come out with the allegation was a Twitter consumer by the identify of Danielle. She claimed the incident took spot at the 4 Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014 when he was in Houston, Texas with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez. She alleged that he very first approached her at an occasion held by his manager Scooter Braun at Banger’s Sausage Home and Beer Backyard in Austin.

In her account, Danielle shared, “Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble.” She went on to recount, “He then asked me to join him in bed. That’s when I asked myself, How in the world is this normal?” Claiming that soon after their tiny kisses turned into steamy makeout session, she advised him that it was going also far, but he forced himself within her.

Danielle continued to note that when she was 21 at the time, she was nonetheless “sexually assaulted without consent.” She recalled telling her near good friends and quick household about the incident. Claiming she is nonetheless recovering from the trauma, she pointed out, “Just because he is a huge pop star with a lot of money and millions of fans, doesn’t make this okay and should go unnoticed.”

Coming to Bieber’s defense was Allison Kaye, the president of Braun’s SB Tasks. In a direct message to PopCrave, she refuted Danielle’s claims by stating, “After the event on March 9th, Justin stayed at an Airbnb where I was also staying. And any hotel reservation he had in Austin didn’t begin until the following night and was at the Westin not the four seasons. So this is factually impossible.”

In her statement, Kaye also pointed out that the allegations had been very similar to that of Ansel Elgort. “So, first of all I have to say that an allegation like this is something we would never take lightly but this read exactly like the Ansel elgort allegation so we were a little suspicious,” she stated. “I’m sorry it took so long to respond but we wanted to be respectful and address it with real info.”

A 2nd allegation, in the meantime, came out. An additional females recognized as Kadi accused Bieber of raping her in Could 2015. She claimed that the incident occurred soon after she received invited into the “Baby” singer’s space at the Langham Hotel in New York City. She dished that she asked him to quit soon after he “started kissing me, touching my body and caressing me.”

Rather of listening to her protest, Kadi claimed that the now-husband of Hailey Baldwin commenced pushing her to the bed and pinned her down. It was not until eventually he penetrated her that she was capable to push and kick him “between his legs and run out to the living room.” She claimed to have last but not least came forward with her story in 2017 by way of Twitter, but deleted it soon after becoming attacked by the Beliebers.