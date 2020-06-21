Jon Gray, Rockies shut out Padres for series sweep in MLB The Show 20 –

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

With the commence of the Significant League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we right here at took a search at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation four. We will have a story for just about every game that had been scheduled until finally actual-lifestyle baseball returns. Here’s a search at the virtual Rockies’ preseason preview. Getting into Sunday’s game, the Rockies have been 51-25.

Jon Gray pitched a 5-hitter as the Rockies shut out the Padres, five-, on Sunday at Coors Discipline to total the series sweep.

Gray struck out eight and extra a two-run double en route to his league-top 12th win of the season.

The Rockies (52-25) boost their Nationwide League West lead above the Dodgers (44-35) to 9 video games. Colorado commences a 3-game series towards Kansas City on Monday. Antonio Senzatela (six-two) will get the mound towards Royals’ Mike Montgomery (four-six).

Box score

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR