Jon Gray, Rockies shut out Padres for series sweep in MLB The Show 20

With the commence of the Significant League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we right here at took a search at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation four. We will have a story for just about every game that had been scheduled until finally actual-lifestyle baseball returns. Here’s a search at the virtual Rockies’ preseason preview. Getting into Sunday’s game, the Rockies have been 51-25.

Jon Gray pitched a 5-hitter as the Rockies shut out the Padres, five-, on Sunday at Coors Discipline to total the series sweep.

Gray struck out eight and extra a two-run double en route to his league-top 12th win of the season.

The Rockies (52-25) boost their Nationwide League West lead above the Dodgers (44-35) to 9 video games. Colorado commences a 3-game series towards Kansas City on Monday. Antonio Senzatela (six-two) will get the mound towards Royals’ Mike Montgomery (four-six).

Box score

SDP — 000-000-000 — -five-one

COL — 20-20-10X — five-six-one

San Diego — Lagares four–one-, Grisham four–one-, Tatis three–one-, Machado three—, Hosmer three–one-, Dozier three—, Mejia three—, Profar three—, Richards one—, Quantrill —, Pham one—, Perdomo —, Munoz —, Garcia one–one-. Totals — 29–five-.

Colorado — Daza four–one-one, Tapia four—, Arenado four–one-, Story four—, Dahl two-one–, McMahon three-one-one-one, Desmond three-one-one-one, Wolters three-two-one-, Gray two–one-two. Totals — 29-five-six-five.

E — Dozier Gray. 2B — Garcia McMahon, Gray. SB — Dahl. CS — Grisham, Mejia. WP — Gray (12-one). LP — Richards (one-six).