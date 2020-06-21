Jay Z Tide admits to ‘faking’ Kanye West’s broadcast numbers!

Bradley Lamb
Final week, MTO reported that Tidal had been officially named a suspect in a music streaming fraud situation in Norway.

We can now officially report that Jay Z’s Tidal streaming business admitted to tampering with the streaming numbers of at least 1 artist, Kanye West, who was a companion of Tidal.

