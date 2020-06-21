Final week, MTO reported that Tidal had been officially named a suspect in a music streaming fraud situation in Norway.

We can now officially report that Jay Z’s Tidal streaming business admitted to tampering with the streaming numbers of at least 1 artist, Kanye West, who was a companion of Tidal.

In accordance to new court paperwork obtained by MTO Information by Norway’s biggest small business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (Norwegian for “Today’s Business”), Tidal has admitted manipulation by artists.

In the paperwork, Tidal acknowledges that the business altered power figures soon after the release of “La vida de Pablo” due to main technical troubles.

Nevertheless, Tidal claims that he did not artificially inflate Kanye’s numbers on goal. Jay Z’s business claimed that Kanye’s album was so well known that it brought about a process glitch that forced them to estimate the broadcasts.