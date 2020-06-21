James Van Der Beek Feels ‘Helpless’ as Wife Suffers Another Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Instagram

The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum reveals Kimberly Brook has been rushed to a hospital for ‘another harrowing evening of blood transfusions’ as she suffers from a different miscarriage.

Actor James Van Der Beek‘s wife, Kimberly Brook, has suffered a different heartbreaking miscarriage.

The former “Dawson’s Creek” star and his wife misplaced a little one in November 2019 when he was a contestant on U.S. Television demonstrate “Dancing With the Stars“, and now he reveals they’ve due to the fact suffered a different blow in their attempts to broaden their household.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, June 20, 2020, James wrote, “After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves.”

“But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body. We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other.” James extra, “The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly.”

“But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other? And to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone.”

James and Kimberly, who have now suffered 5 miscarriages in 9 many years, share 5 young children, aged from two to 9.