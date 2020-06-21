Innovation Minister says China ‘applying pressure’ to utilize Huawei gear for 5G rollout

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says China is applying strain on Canada to enable Huawei to participate in the rollout of 5G across the nation.
“Clearly they are applying pressure, and they recognize that they need to get ahead of this technology and this is, in a geopolitical context, a very important issue and there are many factors that we’re taking into consideration,” Bains advised CTV Information.
This is due to the reality that Canada stays the only 5 Eyes nation still to make a choice on the Chinese company’s involvement.
The other members of the alliance, Australia, the U.S., New Zealand and the U.K. have all manufactured choices relating to their stance on Huawei’s involvement in the rollout of their 5G networks.
Bains says the government is taking a lot of aspects into consideration relating to its Huawei 5G assessment. He outlined that the government will not be pressured or bullied by other nations on this problem, and that the safety of Canadians is the most essential aspect.
“We’re an independent, sovereign country, We will decide on our own terms when we want to move forward and proceed with this decision, and we will share that with Canadians. But make no mistake and when it comes to the safety and security of Canadians, that’s going to be the central deciding component of how we move forward on rolling out 5G,” he stated.
The U.S. has repeatedly urged Canada not to use Huawei gear for the deployment of 5G, stating that it would jeopardize intelligence sharing among the two nations.
The government has not offered a timeline on when it will make a choice relating to its 5G assessment.
Supply: CTV Information