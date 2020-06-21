Hundreds test positive for COVID-19 at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foods is seeking into reviews that China’s customs company has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States immediately after coronavirus circumstances have been confirmed between its staff members.

A Tyson spokesman explained Sunday that the plant in query is in Springdale, Arkansas.

“At Tyson, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we work closely with the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements,” wrote spokesman Gary Mickelson in an e-mail to The Linked Press.

He extra that all international and U.S. wellbeing organizations agree that there is no proof to help transmission of COVID-19 connected with meals.

The announcement out of China on Sunday gave no specifics of the amount of meat impacted.

On Friday, Tyson Foods announced the outcomes of coronavirus testing at its services in Benton and Washington Counties and explained that a bulk of staff members who in the long run examined positive for the virus did not present any signs and symptoms. Of the three,748 staff members examined, 481 examined positive for COVID-19, and 455 have been asymptomatic.

On June 11, Tyson announced that 199 men and women examined positive out of one,102 staff members, including that only 1 of the staff members that examined positive showed signs and symptoms. The other 198 people who examined positive did not present any signs and symptoms, in accordance to Tyson. These circumstances have been in addition to the 48 positive circumstances recognized at the exact same facility by the Arkansas Division of Wellbeing or when searching for care by means of their personal wellbeing care suppliers.

There have been many other COVID-19 outbreaks at Tyson plants close to the United States, which includes in North Carolina, Nebraska, and Iowa.

In November, China lifted a 5-yr ban on U.S. poultry. China had blocked U.S. poultry imports a month immediately after an outbreak of avian influenza in December 2014, closing off a market place that brought much more than $500 million well worth of American chicken, turkey and other poultry items in 2013.