Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foods is wanting into reviews that China’s customs company has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States immediately after coronavirus situations have been confirmed between its personnel.

A Tyson spokesman explained Sunday that the plant in query is in Springdale, Arkansas.

“At Tyson, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we work closely with the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements,” wrote spokesman Gary Mickelson in an e-mail to The Linked Press.

He extra that all international and U.S. wellbeing organizations agree that there is no proof to help transmission of COVID-19 related with foods.

The announcement out of China on Sunday gave no facts of the amount of meat impacted.

On Friday, Tyson Foods announced the final results of coronavirus testing at its services in Benton and Washington Counties and explained that a vast majority of personnel who in the long run examined positive for the virus did not display any signs and symptoms. Of the three,748 personnel examined, 481 examined positive for COVID-19, and 455 have been asymptomatic.

On June 11, Tyson announced that 199 men and women examined positive out of one,102 personnel, including that only a single of the personnel that examined positive showed signs and symptoms. The other 198 persons who examined positive did not display any signs and symptoms, in accordance to Tyson. Individuals situations have been in addition to the 48 positive situations recognized at the exact same facility by the Arkansas Division of Overall health or when trying to find care by their personal wellbeing care companies.

There have been many other COVID-19 outbreaks at Tyson plants all over the United States, like in North Carolina, Nebraska, and Iowa.

In November, China lifted a 5-12 months ban on U.S. poultry. China had blocked U.S. poultry imports a month immediately after an outbreak of avian influenza in December 2014, closing off a market place that brought far more than $500 million really worth of American chicken, turkey and other poultry items in 2013.