Human body parts in plastic bags wash up on US beach

Black plastic bags containing human body parts have washed up on a beach in Seattle.

Police had been referred to as to the beach following a member of the public observed a foul smell emanating from a bag on the shore.

A 2nd bag was found in the water as police canvassed the location.

Plastic bags containing human stays have been identified in West Seattle. (KOMO)

“Once the contents were determined to be remains, detectives responded to begin their investigation,” Seattle Police mentioned.

It is not still clear if the stays belong to a male or female, or if there are a number of victims.