The heat and humidity are exhibiting no indicators of quitting in the Boston area.

Monday’s weather will be very similar to Sunday’s, in accordance to forecasters. Count on a muggy day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 80s. It might be a bit cooler along the coast. There will be probabilities for isolated showers and thunderstorms for the duration of the afternoon.

View the forecast by AccuWeather beneath:

