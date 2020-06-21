Here are Canada’s top mobile news from last week

Every single week we deliver you the most up-to-date in Canadian mobile news. Beneath is a swift overview of the principal stories from the previous 7 days.
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX applies for Canadian telecom license
- Telus Launches Original 5G Network in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver
- A different appear at the Huawei AppGallery in Canada
- Here’s what you can anticipate from Apple’s totally digital WWDC 2020.
- This is what will come to Disney + Canada in July 2020
- The government will launch the nationwide get hold of monitoring application COVID-19 in the coming weeks
- Telus tops the ranking as the quickest Net support supplier in Canada: PCMag
- Amazon Echo Automobile Now Accessible in Canada
- The government urges Telus to get rid of Huawei tools from the 4G network
- BlackBerry and Bell Spouse to Supply Shoppers “Threat Defense” with Artificial Intelligence Technologies
- Quebec and federal governments launch artificial intelligence center in Montreal
- Iristel launches a new support to report and block spam calls
- Rogers Supplies Absolutely free Phones to Women’s Shelters in Ontario and Quebec
- Apple’s back-to-college gives present college students absolutely free AirPods and far more
- TTC delivers absolutely free Presto cards to retrieve passengers following COVID-19
- Canadians’ self-confidence in telecommunications businesses is on the rise amid a pandemic: examine
- Contest: Win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hood
- Rogers family members donates $ 60 million to charities across Canada
- Star Wars: Squadrons, created by Montreal, will launch on October two
