Longtime NBA veteran Harvey Grant remembers his light-switch minute.

Nuggets forward Jerami Grant, one of his 5 young children and 4 sons, was at DeMatha Higher College in Maryland. The elder Grant was about a decade eliminated from his bruising NBA taking part in days. The two have been squared up one-on-one and, nicely, it is greater if he tells it.

“I’m never going to take any pity on them, not no slack or nothing,” Harvey stated. “I’m going hard. Next thing I know, I’m playing Jerami, he just went by me like I was standing there. I’m like, ‘Oh shucks, like, OK.’ Of course the competitiveness came out in me. I’m trying to put my forearm on him. Man, after that, I’m like, ‘I’m done.’”

But the proud 11-yr NBA forward did not go quietly.

“Then he started to go by me and dunking and I was like, ‘OK, you know what? It’s time for me to hang it up.’”

And just like that, Harvey ceded the household basketball reins to his longer, bouncier offspring. 3 of Grant’s sons (Jerai, Jerian and Jerami) perform qualified basketball, even though the fourth and youngest, Jaelin, is a chef. Harvey, who also has a daughter, Mikayla, remembers a whole lot of “excitement” all around the property.

“If you know anything about us, the Grants, we hate to lose at anything,” he stated. “So we had some knock-down, drag-out Monopoly games.”

As young children, they all trotted in their dad’s shadow and basked in the perks of acquiring a father (and uncle, Horace) who played in the NBA. Immediately after practices, Harvey recalled his young children gamely difficult his Washington teammates to lopsided one-on-one battles. In advance of video games, Harvey remembers his young children snacking on bubble gum in the locker area. Some nights, they’d even get to be ball boys.

That is, as extended as it wasn’t a college evening.

“I was lucky and blessed that they wanted to be a part of the basketball scene, the basketball world,” Harvey stated. Nevertheless, as a self-described “laid-back” father, he encouraged his young children to pursue any profession.

“I always told them, ‘I want you to do whatever you want to do, what’s going to make you happy as long as it is a positive thing,” he stated. “’If you want to be the best lawyer in the world, be the best lawyer. If you want to be the best doctor, whatever you want to be, just try to be the best at it as long as it is a positive thing. They kind of just grew up around (basketball).”

And but, for all of his children’s accomplishments, number of items created Harvey prouder than their actions just weeks in the past amid the peaceful protests towards police brutality outdoors the White Home.

In early June, Jerami, two of his brothers, his stage-sister, sister-in-law and niece created the protests a household affair. Harvey stated he’s waiting for the proper minute to examine the occasion with them, but even though he wasn’t physically there, his heart soared.

“I’ll tell you, I was one of the proudest dads in the world,” he stated. “Those kids, my sons and my daughter, they give back to the community. I tell them this all the time. They are the future. So whatever they do now, that’s going to impact them right now, us right now, their kids and their grandkids. So whatever they believe in, truly in their hearts, go out and do it peacefully, go out and make a difference and make a change. I was so proud when I saw them do that.”