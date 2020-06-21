Happy Father’s Day to These Dashing Stars Who Became Dads After 50

The Appreciate Essentially star was about 51 when he grew to become a dad to daughter Tabitha in 2011 with Tinglan Hong after—as his rep named it—a “fleeting affair.”

“Everyone was right all these years, saying, ‘Hugh, why don’t you have some children? It changes your life,” Grant explained on Ellen when Tabitha was six months previous. “Now that I have one, it is life changing. I recommend it. Get some!”

Admittedly, he additional, Tabitha—whose identify in Chinese, Jīng Xǐ, indicates “Happy Surprise—was “a small bit of a shock. But it truly is a very nice shock.”

Grant took his very own guidance: He had two much more young children in speedy succession, son John, with Television producer Anna Eberstein, and son Felix, with Hong, arriving inside of months of each and every other in 2012.

He and Eberstein stuck with each other right after that, welcoming a daughter in 2015. Their third kid together—and Grant’s fifth—was born in 2018, right after which they received married that May well.