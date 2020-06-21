Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 after appearance at Djokovic tourney

Grigor Dimitrov stated on Sunday stated he has examined positive for COVID-19, generating him the highest-profile tennis player to reveal he has contracted the virus.

The 29-12 months-outdated Bulgarian had been competing in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia until finally he withdrew due to feeling unwell for the duration of the weekend.

The last of the Croatia occasion in the coastal resort of Zadar, the 2nd leg of the tour which would have featured globe variety a single Novak Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev, was canceled as a consequence.

“I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19,” former globe variety 3 Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

“I want to make positive anybody who has been in speak to with me for the duration of these previous days will get examined and requires the needed precautions.

“I am so sorry for any harm I may possibly have brought about. I am back residence now and recovering. Thanks for your help and please keep secure and wholesome.”

Goran Ivanisevic, the director of the tour’s Zadar leg and Djokovic’s coach, was greeted with jeers from the followers when he broke the information courtside.

“We have just been informed that Grigor Dimitrov has examined positive for coronavirus and we will have to get in touch with off the last of the tournament in Zadar,” he stated.

“However we had to make the selection as we never want anyone else to catch the virus.”

Dimitrov pulled out of the tournament on Saturday after he felt unwell following his opening singles match towards Croatian Borna Coric.

Gamers did not follow social distancing guidelines

With global tennis suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Djokovic organized the Adria Tour as a charity occasion designated to be contested in excess of 4 legs across the former Yugoslavia.

Austria’s globe variety 3 Dominic Thiem won the opening leg in Belgrade, wherever a capability four,000 crowd turned up on just about every day at Djokovic’s tennis center by the Danube river.

With the two Serbia and Croatia easing lockdown measures weeks just before the occasion, gamers have been not obliged to observe social distancing guidelines in both nation and have been noticed embracing at the net at the finish of their matches.

Supporters in Croatia, nonetheless, have been topic to the guidelines and had to preserve their distance, which means that the 9,000-capability Visnjik tennis complicated was half-total for the occasion.

The third leg due in Montenegro on June 27 and 28 was scrapped final week in excess of coronavirus issues although the last leg, scheduled for July three and four in Bosnia’s Banja Luka, is now probable to be known as off.

Djokovic’s brother Djordje, the director of the total Adria Tour series, stated absolutely everyone who has been in speak to with Dimitrov would be examined for COVID-19 in the subsequent handful of hrs.

“Following acquiring the information, we took all the measures stipulated by the Croatian government and absolutely everyone who has had any speak to with Grigor will be examined,” he stated in a courtside interview.

Ivanisevic additional: “This came as a enormous shock. I examined damaging 3 days in the past despite the fact that I was in Grigor’s proximity and in spite of the undesirable information, I want to thank the Djokovic family members for generating the hard work.”

As effectively as Djokovic, Coric, Dimitrov and Rublev, also competing in the eight-guy Zadar area have been globe variety 7 Alexander Zverev, former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, Pedja Krstin and Danilo Petrovic. Nino Serdarusic was drafted in as Dimitrov’s substitute.