Google Photos might let users set their Google Account profile picture within the app

Google might be getting ready to give Google Photos users the capability to set their account profile picture straight from the app.
Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered the attribute, and posted an picture of the new selection on Twitter. She identified a new ‘Set Profile Picture’ selection that seems when users search their very own title in the Photos app.
While it is not all that hard to presently modify your Google account profile picture, this new performance would make the procedure even additional practical and effective.
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020
Any Google internet site lets users modify their profile picture straight from the drop-down menu, but with this attribute users would be capable to modify their profile picture from the Google Photos app in a handful of seconds by promptly browsing their title, clicking on the selection and then picking out a new picture.
It is unknown when Google is getting ready to launch this attribute, but it will include an added degree of comfort to the tech giant’s solutions.
Supply: @wongmjane Through: 9to5Google