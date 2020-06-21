Google Maps testing new UI changes and other useful features

Google is reportedly doing work on a handful of new features for Maps, in accordance to a breakdown posted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
Wong observed that the navigation app may possibly quickly allow customers choose additional than a single transportation strategy to get someplace. For instance, you could pick a route that will get you to your location via a car or truck and bus.
This would be beneficial for individuals who will need to use two modes of transportation to get someplace, like taking a bus to a train station or biking to a bus cease. Wong notes that Google is referring to the characteristic as ‘connections to public transit.’
Google Maps is doing work on route alternatives with “Connections to Public Transit”, this kind of as:
– Automobile + transit
– Bicycle + transit
– Automobile rickshaw
– Trip support
– Motorbike + transit pic.twitter.com/hLlCZJG7Av
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020
Google is reportedly also doing work on supplying customers with superior insights on trip fares. This characteristic would website link Google Maps to a rideshare support and offer you precise trip fares inside of the app itself.
Wong notes that Google is also doing work on some small UI changes. For instance, she observed that the search bar on the homepage of the app may possibly be rounded off and also show users’ profile photographs.
It is unknown when Google programs to release any of these features, but they’ll all make great additions to the app.
Supply: @wongmjane By means of: 9to5Google