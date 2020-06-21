Google Maps: How to Find Authorized Covid-19 Test Centers with Google Maps and Google Search

Search engine giant Google has launched a new function for Google Maps that can support find Covid-19 check centers. In a current tweet, the business announced that it is functioning closely with the Indian Council of Healthcare Investigation (ICMR) and MyGovIndia to supply details linked to coronavirus testing centers across the nation.

The function is also accessible in Google Search and Google Assistant. Customers can search the evaluation centers in English, Hindi and seven other regional languages. Readers need to note that 1 need to have a prescription just before going to any laboratory / facility for testing.



Right here is a phase-by-phase guidebook on how to uncover covid-19 testing centers close to you.

For Google Maps

1) Open Google Maps



two) Now sort phrases like coronavirus check or covid-19 check in the search bar at the best



three) This will display you a checklist of authorized check centers close to you. Customers can also tap “View test information” (accessible underneath every search end result) to get in depth details about the check center



For Google search

1) Open Google search on your mobile gadget and sort the phrase “coronavirus test”

