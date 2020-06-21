Google Maps: How to Find Authorized Covid-19 Test Centers with Google Maps and Google Search

The function is also accessible in Google Search and Google Assistant. Customers can search the evaluation centers in English, Hindi and seven other regional languages. Readers need to note that 1 need to have a prescription just before going to any laboratory / facility for testing.
Right here is a phase-by-phase guidebook on how to uncover covid-19 testing centers close to you.
For Google Maps
Open Google Maps
Now sort phrases like coronavirus check or covid-19 check in the search bar at the best
This will display you a checklist of authorized check centers close to you. Customers can also tap “View test information” (accessible underneath every search end result) to get in depth details about the check center
For Google search
Open Google search on your mobile gadget and sort the phrase “coronavirus test”
Now, press Enter to get the checklist of all coronavirus check centers close to you