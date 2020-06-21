Go read this Daily Beast story about Sergey Brin’s secret disaster relief team

[extreme Stefon voice]: This story has almost everything: A higher-velocity super-yacht, a secret disaster strike force, a Google co-founder, and strawberry ice cream.

The Daily Beast’s Mark Harris has a wild story about Worldwide Help and Improvement (GSD), a disaster charity founded by Sergey Brin that is currently being run by his former bodyguards. The story opens detailing how GSD presented disaster relief in the kind of health care care and street-clearing crews soon after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas final yr.

For the previous 5 many years, GSD has been quietly employing higher-tech methods to quickly provide humanitarian support for the duration of higher-profile disasters, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. These assortment from drones and super-yachts to a gigantic new airship that the outfit apparently hopes will make it much easier to get assist supplies into disaster zones. And just as Google famously treats—or, pre-COVID-19 lockdown, treated—employees to catered lunches, free of charge gyms, and on-web-site massages, some of GSD’s humanitarian staff have loved strawberry ice cream and freshly laundered clothing on board Brin’s super-yacht for the duration of disaster deployments.

The organization acquired its start out in 2015 soon after Cyclone Pam pounded Vanuatu. Brin’s $80 million yacht, the Dragonfly, was sailing close by with a medical doctor and paramedics on board, and the crew made the decision to spring into action.

Building landfall at remote islands north of Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila, the Dragonfly’s team reportedly moved 62 metric tons of fresh water ashore, handled above 250 individuals, facilitated 3 health care evacuations, and created shelters in many villages.

The Daily Beast notes Brin’s philanthropy is equivalent to other attempted acts of benevolence from Silicon Valley billionaires (see: Musk, Elon and Gates, Bill) in search of to make a massive affect. GSD even says it is been concerned with COVID-19 relief efforts, setting up drive-thru testing centers in California and presented supplies to eight US states.

About half of the folks functioning for GSD have military backgrounds. And not all people is thrilled with the plan of a disaster rescue force created up of former military personnel, on the other hand nicely-which means it could be:

…[T]he use of ex-military personnel for humanitarian and conservation perform is also controversial, in accordance to Rosaleen Duffy, a professor of politics and global relations at the University of Sheffield. “They can arrive in complex situations with little understanding of the local context. They bring with them modes of thinking and acting, such as seeing certain groups of people as ‘the enemy’ to battle against.”

No matter what Brin’s determination, this is a captivating story with wonderful particulars about a billionaire’s generally minimal-profile ventures into philanthropy, and his fascination with airships. Strongly advise generating time to check out out the total story at The Daily Beast.