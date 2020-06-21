Gangs urged to come forward over Solomone Taufeulungaki’s death

Detectives have named for gang members to come clean about the stabbing death of Melbourne teenager Solomone Taufeulungaki.

The 15-yr-previous died at Deer Park on Tuesday following he and his cousin had been allegedly approached by a group of eight to 10 youths armed with knives close to Brimbank Buying Centre.

6 boys, aged among 13 and 16, have charged with violent disorder and affray but no one particular has but been charged with Solomone’s death.

Solomone Taufeulungaki, 15, died outdoors a purchasing centre in Melbourne final week following allegedly currently being approached by a group of youths. No one particular has but been charged over his death. (AAP)

“Detectives believe the fatal affray was as a result of tensions between two youth gangs in the western suburbs and have identified the gangs involved,” Victoria Police explained in a statement calling for public assist on Sunday.

Detectives have been informed of other incidents over the previous handful of weeks, which include a “significant altercation” in Warringa Crescent, Hoppers Crossing on Could 23, police explained.

Investigators are also wanting at an assault that occurred at the Brimbank Buying Centre the day in advance of Solomone was killed.

Detective Inspector Tim Day named on members of the groups concerned to communicate up for Solomone.

Solomone Taufeulungaki. (Provided)

“This is an act of senseless, cowardly and extreme violence in public and in daylight hours,” he explained in the statement.

“… “We know there are members of the groups concerned in Solomone’s death who are unpleasant with what has took place and that the actions of a handful of have gone as well far, and this is their to communicate up for him.”

Detectives think some persons have mobile cellphone footage of the fatal assault and are attractive for them to get in touch with police.

Officers also want to hear from drivers in the location among three.30pm and four.30pm on Tuesday who could have captured dashcam footage of the incident.

Meanwhile, a great number of members of Melbourne’s Tongan neighborhood carry on to come to Deer Park to lay flowers in tribute to the teen.

Quite a few did not know Solo personally, but say his death has hit them tough and it truly is currently being felt overseas as well.