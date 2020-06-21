Former Chargers, USC Lineman Max Tuerk Dead At 26 – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former NFL offensive lineman Max Tuerk has died at 26, his former school announced on Sunday.

The University of Southern California, wherever Tuerk played football for many many years, shared the information in a tweet.

“#FightOnForever, Max Tuerk,” USC’s athletic division stated. “The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the information of Tuerk’s passing, gone also quickly at the age of 26, and our ideas, prayers and

condolences are with his loved ones.”

Tuerk was drafted in 2016 by the then-San Diego Chargers, but launched in 2017. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals that exact same season and appeared in one particular game for the staff.

“The news is hard to process, and all I can think of is how unbelievably sad I am – and all of us at the Chargers are – upon hearing of Max’s passing,” Chargers standard manager Tom Telesco stated in a tweet shortly soon after. “I’m heartbroken for his parents and family. Max had a tremendous passion for football and a quiet toughness that those who didn’t know him may have underestimated, but all of us who knew him appreciated. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Max’s family during this extremely difficult time.”

No information had been launched about Tuerk’s trigger of death.