Fears booze sales ban will leave a bad hangover that outlasts Covid-19 pandemic

Wineries close to Cape Town dread a 9-week alcohol sales ban will leave a bad hangover that outlasts the coronavirus pandemic, as South African bottles drop their spots on global shelves and 1000’s of jobs are misplaced.

Africa’s most industrialised economic climate shuttered liquor retailers at the commence of a stringent anti-coronavirus lockdown on 27 March to restrict the spread of Covid-19, and lessen strain on hectic emergency wards.

The controversial booze ban was lifted on one June as component of a gradual easing of confinement measures to restrict the financial setbacks of the pandemic.

But wine producers in the valleys of the Western Cape are concerned the marketplace will struggle to bounce back.

The alcohol sales ban was coupled with a 6-week export freeze – raising concern consumers could flip to suppliers in other nations if demand abroad was not swiftly met.

“We were the only country in the world where wine exports were not allowed,” explained Boyce Lloyd, CEO of South African leading wine and spirits producer KWV.

Lloyd explained consumers in essential importing nations this kind of as Canada, Finland and Sweden eliminated bottles that did not meet a minimal sales price.

“When you do not have stock on the shelf obviously you can’t record a sale and then you get delisted,” he explained.

“That is a very real risk we are facing.”

De-listings and delays



At the Nabygelegen wine cellar in Wellington, proprietor James Mckenzie explained global consumers had grown nervous about “putting all their eggs in one basket”.

“They are now looking at importing other countries’ wines in case there is a problem again,” Mckenzie informed AFP. “Those are long-term decisions which may affect us over the next years.”

The possibility of getting delisted has been exacerbated by delays at ports due to coronavirus outbreaks amid personnel.

The Western Cape is the hotspot of South Africa’s epidemic, with much more than half of the 92 681 situations.

Cape Town harbour staffers have not been spared.

“What we have been seeing in the last few weeks is major hold-ups at harbour terminals,” explained Wines of South Africa spokesperson Maryna Calow, a non-revenue that promotes wine exports. “They are currently running on a 50 percent capacity”.

Only 55 % of KWV wine exported this month had arrived on , down from the typical 90 %, in accordance to Lloyd.

Delays could be as extended as 3 weeks, he extra.

The ongoing closure of South Africa’s borders and lockdowns across the planet have also created it tricky for wine producers to import packaging materials.

“I’m talking about cork from Portugal, glass from Europe,” Calow explained. “There is a major delay and backlog there.”

Meanwhile, cellars bursting with unsold wine barrels could lead to a drop in bulk value due to oversupply by 12 months-finish.

The mixed result could be devastating for South Africa’s famed wine marketplace, which employs close to 300 000 folks.

Glimmer of hope

“We are estimating around 18 000 jobs to be lost due to… bans on the sale of alcohol,” Calow explained, incorporating that at least 80 wine cellars in the location risked shutting their doors in the extended phrase.

A bleak situation that could be compounded by the accelerating spread of coronavirus, as South Africa hurtles in the direction of an anticipated peak of infections in July.

Each and every confirmed situation forces a winery to shut down operations for at least a day to sanitise premises and isolate contacts.

Lloyd estimated the organization had misplaced among 10 and 15 % of manufacturing more than the 3 weeks.

Suppliers of boxes and labels are also impacted.

“So you might be waiting for certain raw materials to arrive today for packaging tomorrow and you get a call from the supplier saying they are impacted by Covid.”

One particular glimmer of hope has been a spike in on the net wine sales, which skyrocketed following the alcohol sales ban was lifted.

But courier corporations have struggled to hold up.

“People have not had access to liquor for two months, so you are dealing with a substantial build up of orders,” explained Lloyd.