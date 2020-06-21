Exclusive: Suryanamaskar with Lakshmi Manchu on International Yoga day

















https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=e0FKSoz69No

Lakshmi Manchu is 1 of the largest names in the Telugu movie sector. Daughter of veteran actor, Mohan Babu, this father-daughter duo is hugely looked upto and celebrated in the South movie sector.

Catching up wit her, we come across out methods Lakshmi Manchu stays good for the duration of the lockdown and how she likes to commit her time at household. Speaking about the relevance of mediation and yoga, Lakshmi Manchu shared her journey to more healthy residing. She also spoke of how she’s insistent on her father indulging in meditation and yoga with her.

Demonstrating the best way to do Suryanamaskar, the actress ends the video by taking us by means of her Yoga schedule. Consider a search and commence with the wholesome practice now.