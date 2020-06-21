‘Enraged’ Whitney Cummings Cuts Ties With Chris D’Elia Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WENN

The ‘Whitney’ actress unfollows her former co-star as she reacts to the sexual misconduct allegations towards him, saying she ‘won’t be silent’ now that she’s mindful of the accusations.

Whitney Cummings is “devastated and enraged” by current accusations about former co-star Chris D’Elia‘s alleged interactions with underage women.

Actor and comedian D’Elia hit headlines on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 immediately after a Twitter consumer named Simone Rossi shared screenshots of e-mail exchanges she’d allegedly had with the 40 12 months outdated back in 2014, when he allegedly attempted to solicit images of her and organize a meet up when she was just 16.

A variety of other anonymous females later on came forward with their personal claims about D’Elia’s inappropriate perform more than the many years, prompting Cummings, who appeared with the star on the NBC comedy series “Whitney” from 2011 right up until 2013, to contact out her former castmate on Instagram.

“Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent,” she vowed. “It’s taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned.”

“This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent,” she continued. “Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult,” concluded the stand-up star.”

Cummings has because unfollowed D’Elia on Instagram and Twitter.

D’Elia has denied the allegations, telling TMZ he “never knowingly” pursued underage women, incorporating, “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”