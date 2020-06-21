Emaciated Chadwick Boseman Rushed To Emergency Room!! (Graphic Pics)

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was rushed to the hospital Friday with a really serious mystery sickness. And paparazzi caught pics of the actor, as he was currently being taken into the hospital in a wheelchair, MTO Information has discovered.

The 42-12 months-previous Black Panther star was dropped off at the Santa Monica health-related center by his fiancée, Taylor Simone – who appeared concerned about Chadwick.

Chadwick was pushed within the creating by a nurse as he covered up in a black encounter mask and hoodie whilst bundled up in a white blanket.

