Emaciated Chadwick Boseman Rushed To Emergency Room!! (Graphic Pics)

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was rushed to the hospital Friday with a really serious mystery sickness. And paparazzi caught pics of the actor, as he was currently being taken into the hospital in a wheelchair, MTO Information has discovered.

Right here IN THE Very first Picture

Right here IS THE 2nd Picture

The 42-12 months-previous Black Panther star was dropped off at the Santa Monica health-related center by his fiancée, Taylor Simone – who appeared concerned about Chadwick.

Chadwick was pushed within the creating by a nurse as he covered up in a black encounter mask and hoodie whilst bundled up in a white blanket.

Chadwick has extended been rumored to have overall health troubles. The actor not too long ago misplaced just about 50 lbs. Here is what he looked like just a couple of weeks in the past:

Evaluate that to the way Chadwick looked in his film Black Panther.

Chadwick is a well known actorknown for his portrayals of actual-daily life historical figures this kind of as Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017), and for his portrayal of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).