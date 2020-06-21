Eight Minority Corrections Officers File A Complaint After They Claim They Were Blocked From Guarding The Former Officer Charged With Killing George Floyd

It seems to be like former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin continues to make headlines when even now staying locked up behind bars following killing George Floyd. Nonetheless, this time, eight officers assigned to the Ramsey County Grownup Detention Center in St. Paul have filed a discrimination complaint following they alleged that they have been blocked from guarding him.

In accordance to ABC Information, the eight officers filed a complaint to the Minnesota Division of Human Rights and mentioned that primarily based on the shade of their skin a determination was created to segregate them and retain them away from Chauvin, and the total floor that he was staying stored on at the jail.

In a statement from the complaint, it reads, “I am not aware of a similar situation where white officers were segregated from an inmate.” The officer, who is black, anonymously filed on Friday with the Division of Human Rights by way of his attorney.

The complaint continues to state, “My fellow officers of color and I were, and continue to be, deeply humiliated, distressed, and negatively impacted by the segregation order. The order and Ramsey County’s failure to adequately address it have caused a hostile work environment for officers of color at Ramsey County Correctional Facility — Adult Detention Unit.”

One more corrections officer who is Hispanic claims that after Chauvin was assigned to the 5th floor, she and the other officers of shade have been reassigned to the 3rd floor.

She mentioned, “When we arrived on the 3rd floor, we realized that the facility’s employees of color were all on that floor and that we had been segregated from the 5th floor. During the same afternoon, an ‘A-Team Response’ was called, which normally means there is an emergency, and correctional officers are to drop what they are doing in order to assist the affected inmate and help transport the inmate to the 5th floor. Several officers of color responded to the call, but were prohibited from taking the inmate to the 5th floor due to the order to segregate.”

As we previously reported, Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and the charge was later on upgraded to 2nd-degree murder, when the other officers concerned in the murder faced aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder expenses.

TSR Employees: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94