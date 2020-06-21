Dutch police use water cannon to disperse The Hague protest

Dutch police deployed mounted officers and water cannons in The Hague on Sunday soon after clashes erupted following a protest towards COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The protest towards the government”s dealing with of the well being crisis had initially been banned by The Hague mayor Johan Remkes, above fears that social distancing measures would not be respected and that unrest would break out, police mentioned in a statement.

Remkes then permitted the demonstration to get area for a quick from 13:00 CET.

Police mentioned that “unrest broke out” shortly after the demonstration ended as a “group of troublemakers desired to go to the centre” which they were banned from doing “in buy to ensure the security of residents and guests” in the location.

The troublemakers, also described as “football supporters”, threw stones and smoke bombs at officers.

“Currently was a restless day in The Hague,” Remkes mentioned in a statement.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with demonstrating or freedom of expression. This group was deliberately aiming to disturb public buy,” he additional.

Police deployed mounted officers and a water cannon shortly ahead of 15:00 CET to disperse the protesters and urged persons to remain clear of the location.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with a typical demonstration,” it said on Twitter, adding: “The ambiance is grim.”

Protesters who refused to disperse from the city centre have been arrested as have been 5 other persons who have been throwing stones at the Central Station. A guy carrying a samurai sword was also detained.