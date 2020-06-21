‘Do You Feel Any Remorse?’: Video Shows Ex-MPD Officer J. Alexander Kueng Confronted At Grocery Store

MINNEAPOLIS () — A video posted to Twitter exhibits a fired Minneapolis police officer — who was charged in George Floyd’s death and later on launched from jail — becoming confronted at a grocery shop more than the weekend.

In accordance to the Twitter submit, the confrontation occurred at the Cub Food items in Plymouth. In the video, J. Alexander Kueng is confronted and confirms his identity to the man or woman filming, who asks Kueng why he’s “comfortably shopping” as if he did not do something.

“I wouldn’t call it ‘comfortably’,” Kueng responds. “I would just say ‘getting necessities’.”

When the man or woman filming says he shouldn’t have the suitable to obtain groceries — or be out on bail — he responds, “I can understand that. I’m sorry you feel that way.”

seem who my sister caught at Cub Food items in Plymouth. J. Alexander Keung, one particular of the officers who lynched #GeorgeFloyd in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/PVX4pFijab — josiah (@jk3rd_) June 21, 2020

The video continues with the man or woman filming asking Kueng if he has any remorse and informing some others in the shop of his identity. He later on says he just would like to shell out for his things and go. As of one:30 p.m., the video was viewed additional than one.four million occasions.

Kueng was one particular of the officers — such as Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane — that responded to the phone about the alleged use of a counterfeit $20 bill on Memorial Day at Cup Food items on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Chauvin has been charged with 2nd- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. The other officers, have been charged with aiding and abetting each 2nd-degree unintentional murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter in connection to the fatal restraint of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Jail’s roster notes that Kueng was launched Friday at seven:27 p.m. His bail had been set at $750,000. Lane was previously launched on June 10. All 4 are anticipated to make their following court visual appeal on June 29.