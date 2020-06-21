Darian Hagan elevated CU from regional bully to national power

Editor’s Note: The 2nd in a 5-portion series on Colorado football icons. The very first one particular profiled Floyd Very little.

He was ahead of his time, but Darian Hagan came along at the great time for the CU Buffs. If Lamar Jackson could throw for three,600 yards and run for one,600 in a collegiate season, what type of numbers may a youthful “Mr. Magic” place up with today’s spread out, zone-read through, higher-tempo offenses?

“I tell the guys all the time, I wish I could’ve been able to run the zone-read, RPOs, play-action, all that stuff,” the longtime Buffs operating backs coach and iconic former CU signal-caller mentioned with a chuckle.

“I’ll tell you what: If I was playing in this day and age, it’d be bad. My man (Kansas State quarterback) Skylar Thompson? We’d be going at it. (Oklahoma quarterback) Jalen Hurts? We’d be going at it. And Baker (Mayfield). There’d have been some fun games in the Big 12.”

Hagan turned 50 in February. And if that can make you truly feel outdated, hey, envision how he feels.

“Yeah, (CU players) will come in and say, ‘Coach, man, you were fast,’” Hagan laughed. “’Like, you were really good. I didn’t even know you were that fast.’ Stuff like that. I always tell them, ‘Yeah, man. That was about 18 pounds ago.’”

Arguably the most electrical athlete ever to don a CU football uniform, the former Buffs quarterback was all about pleasurable. And velocity. And winning, mainly.

As a starter, the Los Angeles native steered CU to a 20–one conference mark and 3 Major Eight titles from 1989-91. The straw that stirred the Buffs’ triple-choice assault, the five-foot-10 Hagan as a sophomore in ’89 grew to become the very first CU quarterback to throw for one,000 yards and run for one,000 in the exact same season. Hagan completed fifth in the Heisman Trophy balloting that fall and piloted the Buffs to the very first of consecutive Orange Bowl showdowns with Notre Dame.

“Darian’s streaking down the sideline on the triple option, making things happen from the first time he was given a real shot,” mentioned CU defensive icon Alfred “Big Al” Williams, Hagan’s former Buffs teammate. “And it was magical, guy. He would usually make a perform when there was no perform.

“I would say right now — this is a big statement — I would say he’s the best quarterback CU has ever had.”

With the exception of perhaps Kordell Stewart, handful of Buffs faithful would place up significantly of an argument.

Even 3 decades immediately after the reality, Hagan stays beloved in CU circles as the signal-caller that elevated the Buffs below then-coach Bill McCartney from a regional bully to a national power. And even additional beloved for his great record in 3 many years as a starter towards Nebraska (two–one), when also assisting CU submit a three- mark towards Oklahoma from 1989-91.

“(The Sooners) wanted to recruit me,” mentioned Hagan, who’d also visited Nebraska, Oklahoma, Washington and Arizona in advance of casting his great deal with CU. “(Former OU quarterback) Jamelle (Holieway) was from Banning High (in Los Angeles) and he said, ‘They’re not going let you play quarterback.’”

Hagan landed in Boulder, and the rest is historical past. And immediately after major CU to a 20-three win in excess of the Sooners in Norman 31 many years in the past, the Buffs’ outdated quarterback remembers obtaining an earful in the going to locker space from Barry Switzer, the former OU coach.

“In 1989, when we played down there, Switzer said, ‘I’ve gotta find that that (expletive) Scott Hill,” Hagan mentioned, referring to Hill, the former Oklahoma assistant. “(Switzer) said, ‘That son of a (expletive) told me you couldn’t throw. You’re better than anybody we had in our quarterback room.’”

Of Hagan’s 3 “acts” at CU, the very first, as a player, was the most dynamic — but the most current, as a coach, has been the most enduring. A member of the Buffs’ Athletic 2002 Hall of Fame class, the Californian worked for about a 12 months and a half as Alumni C Club Director in the late ‘90s in advance of going into personal organization.

Hagan returned to the Buffs’ fold as an intern-turned-assistant below Gary Barnett, his outdated offensive coordinator and place coach, in 2004 — and hasn’t looked back.

“He’s definitely one of those people, in my mind, that lives and breathes CU,” Buffs football coach Karl Dorrell mentioned. “You need guys like him and (offensive coordinator) Darrin Chiaverini — those guys have played, they’ve had success here, they know what it looks like, they know what it should look like, in terms of building this program into the caliber of team that we’ve had in the past.”

The Buffs have cycled by 6 head coaches now in the final 15 seasons, or one particular each two and a half many years. Still Hagan’s been the one particular employees frequent in excess of that exact same span, serving in a variety of roles below 6 distinct bosses.

“It’s crazy, being able to survive that,” Hagan mentioned. “That tells you I’m carrying out some thing appropriate. It is a blessing to be at one particular area and not have to uproot your household and not have to go out and appear for jobs and not be in demanding conditions and getting capable to do your career and getting at a area in which persons enjoy and respect you at some thing.

“But I was also blessed, as an 18-year-old, that Coach McCartney stepped into my life and recruited me. Him and Coach Barnett, they stepped into my life and recruited me, along with (former CU assistant) Oliver Lucas. If those three people would never have been in my life, I don’t know where I would be right now.”