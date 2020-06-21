Dallas, Tarrant Counties Each Report Over 400 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas and Tarrant counties each and every reported more than 400 information instances of COVID-19 on Sunday as elevated numbers are becoming observed on a everyday basis.

The Tarrant County Public Health’s site exhibits 444 new instances on Sunday, bringing its complete to eight,955. Its death count stays at 208 as no new deaths had been reported.

This marks the county’s 2nd-highest everyday count throughout the pandemic. Nevertheless, 485 instances had been reported on Sunday, Could 10 due largely to an outbreak at a federal prison.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley explained he believes elevated testing capability and relaxed gathering guidelines have been portion of the spike in new instances.

Dallas County on Sunday reported 408 new COVID-19 instances, along with the death of a Dallas lady in her 60s who was hospitalized and had underlying wellbeing problems.

The complete situation count in Dallas County is now at 16,845, which is the 2nd-highest in the state behind Harris County.

“Today’s numbers are once again over 400 and are strong evidence as to why we need to all make good personal responsibility decisions,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins explained.

On Friday, the Dallas County Commissioners Court voted to demand encounter masks within all organizations all through the county.