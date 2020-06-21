D.L. Hughley Quarantining in Hotel Room Following Covid-19 Diagnosis After He Collapsed Onstage

WENN

The Hughleys star has examined constructive for coronavirus and made the decision to hole up in his hotel area following he fainted on stage for the duration of a effectiveness in Nashville.

–

Funnyman D.L. Hughley has examined constructive for coronavirus following collapsing onstage on Friday, June 19, 2020 evening.

The Hughleys star was carrying out at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, Tennessee, when his speech grew to become slurred. He slumped onto a stool just before dropping consciousness and falling to the floor.

In a statement, his representative at first place the well being scare down to “severe exhaustion and dehydration,” noting the star was “awake and feeling better” following checking into Saint Thomas Hospital overnight.

Even so, posting a video on Instagram, Hughley exposed his physicians “ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for Covid-19, which blew me away.”

He extra, “I didn’t have the classic symptoms. I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. Apparently, I just lost consciousness. So, in addition to all the other stuff that you have to look out for, if yo’ a** pass out in the middle of a show on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

&#13<br />

The star extra that he was going back to his hotel area to quarantine for 14 days following the diagnosis.