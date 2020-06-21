Crews Halt Spread of 15-Acre Grass Fire Near Livermore – San Francisco

LIVERMORE ( SF) — The progress of a fire burning in open area in the spot of Highland Street close to Morgan Territory in the Livermore spot has been stopped at 15 acres, Cal Fire stated Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Division responded all around noon to the fire amongst Doolan Canyon Regional Protect and Brushy Peak Regional Protect and referred to as in air units for support.

Crews are now executing “extensive mop-up,” in accordance to Cal Fire.

#HighlandFire [Update] Per Highland IC Forward Progress of the fire has been stopped. Fire holding at 15 acres with in depth mop up. Releasing Fixed Wing Aircraft, holding on to CAL FIRE Copter 106 along with ground units. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/o8xVyJo329 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 21, 2020

