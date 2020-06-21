Crews Halt Spread of 15-Acre Grass Fire Near Livermore – San Francisco

Matilda Coleman
LIVERMORE ( SF) — The progress of a fire burning in open area in the spot of Highland Street close to Morgan Territory in the Livermore spot has been stopped at 15 acres, Cal Fire stated Sunday afternoon.

Vegetation fire in the spot of Highland Street close to Morgan Territory. (Cal Fire Photograph through Twitter)

Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Division responded all around noon to the fire amongst Doolan Canyon Regional Protect and Brushy Peak Regional Protect and referred to as in air units for support.

Crews are now executing “extensive mop-up,” in accordance to Cal Fire.

