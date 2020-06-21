Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Expected To Sign $31.4 Million Franchise Tag – Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas () – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is anticipated to indicator his $31.four million franchise tag on Monday, in accordance to many reviews.

Initial reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and then later on by the NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Prescott will indicator the unique franchise tender but a extended-phrase deal is nevertheless the target.

By signing the tender, Prescott will be locked in with the Cowboys for the 2020 season and will have to report to education camp.

In accordance to reviews, Prescott and the Cowboys have until finally July 15 to agree on a extended-phrase deal.

Prescott has led Dallas as a starter for 4 seasons given that 2016. Final season, he was 2nd in the league in passing yards with four,902 and extra 30 touchdowns.