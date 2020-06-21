Covid-19: Special Investigating Unit closes 3 offices after employee tests positive

The Special Investigating Unit has closed 3 of its offices with fast impact after an employee examined positive for Covid-19.

Its head workplace, the Gauteng provincial workplace in Pretoria and its Limpopo workplace in Polokwane will stay closed until finally 29 June, stated SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The closure is as a result of one of our members having tested positive for Covid-19. The head of the SIU and the management team will deal with the matter according with the SIU protocols and the regulations from government,” Kganyago stated.

“To this effect, it must be noted that the services of the SIU are still available to the public as our employees will be working from home.”

The SIU asked that the following channels be utilised to speak to them:

Head workplace and Gauteng workplace: [email protected], [email protected] or by calling 082 666 1685 Limpopo workplace: [email protected] or by calling 079 754 0728.