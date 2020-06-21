Could the development of renewable energy microgrids make Energicity Africa the utility of the future?

When Nicole Poindexter left the startup centered on energy efficiency, Opower A number of months right after the company’s public providing, I was not certain what would come upcoming.

At that time, in 2014, the renewable energy motion in the United States was nevertheless dealing with significant opposition. But what Poindexter noticed was an chance to carry the positive aspects of renewable energy to Africa.

“What it takes to have 100% renewable energy on the grid in the United States at the time was not a solvable problem,” mentioned Poindexter. “I looked at Africa and heard that there have been not numerous network assets [so] perhaps you could try out this notion out there. Although studying the market place, I realized what daily life was like devoid of electrical energy and considered … which is not acceptable and I can do some thing about it. “

Poindexter teamed up with Joe Philip, a former SunEdison executive who was a development engineer at the corporation, and collectively they formed Energicity to create renewable energy microgrids for off-grid communities in Africa.

“He always thought the right way to implement solar power was an off-grid solution,” mentioned Poindexter of his co-founder.

At Energicity, Philip and Poindexter are hunting and identifying communities, establishing tasks for the set up and operation of microgrids. So far, the company’s tasks have been the consequence of winning development bids initiated by governments, but with a $ three.25 million seed funding just lately closed, the corporation can increase past government tasks, Poindexter mentioned.

“The concessions in Benin and Sierra Leone are concessions that we won,” he mentioned. “But we can also grow organically by driving a truck and asking communities” Do you want light? “And they invariably say yes.”

To successfully operate the microgrids that the corporation is developing, a full overhaul of all factors of the technique was necessary. Although the corporation makes use of prepared-to-use solar panels, Poindexter mentioned Energicity had developed its very own clever meters and a software program stack to help monitoring and management.

So far, the corporation has set up 800 kilowatts of energy and expects to attain one.five megawatts by the finish of the 12 months, in accordance to Poindexter.

These micro networks serving rural communities operate by way of subsidiaries in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Nigeria, and presently serve thirty-6 communities and 23,000 individuals, the corporation mentioned. The corporation is focusing on developments that could attain one million individuals in the upcoming 5 many years, a fraction of what the continent desires to actually electrify people’s lives.

By means of two subsidiaries Black Star Power in Ghana and Energy Leone in Sierra Leone, Energicity has a 20-12 months concession in Sierra Leone to serve 100,000 individuals and has the biggest presence of personal mini-grids in Ghana, the corporation mentioned. .

Most of the financing Energicity has relied on to create its tasks and increase its enterprise comes from government grants, but just as Poindexter hopes to make additional direct revenue, there are other economic versions that could drive first developments.

Carbon offsets, for illustration, could present an desirable mechanism for undertaking development and could be a important gateway to minimal-value sources of undertaking financing. “We are employing undertaking finance and undertaking debt and numerous of the tasks are funded by assist companies like the United kingdom and the UN, ”said Poindexter.

The corporation fees its buyers a services charge and a fixed selling price per kilowatt hour for energy that quantities to significantly less than $ two per month for buyers who use its services for residence electrification and cell cell phone charging, Poindexter mentioned. .

Although other solar installers like M-kopa and effortless solar are launching electrification to African people, Poindexter argues that his company’s microgrid model is significantly less high-priced than these rivals.

“Ecosystem Integrity Fund is proud to invest in a transformative company like Energicity Corp,” mentioned James Everett, manager companion, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, which supported the corporation. most current round “The chance to increase entry to clean energy in West Africa assists drive financial development, sustainability, overall health and human development. With Energicity’s early leadership and innovation, we seem forward to partnering and assisting to increase this excellent corporation. “