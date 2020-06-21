Coronavirus: Spain ends the state of emergency. People and tourists can move around the country.

Spain ended its state of emergency on Sunday following 3 months of confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People can now move freely across the nation to see loved ones and good friends for the 1st because March 14, when the state of emergency was 1st declared.

“This freedom that we have now … that we do not have to justify our trip to see our family and friends … this was something that we really expected,” stated Pedro Delgado, 23, at Madrid Airport

The blocking measures have been reversed slowly and at diverse scales in diverse areas.

Border restrictions have also been lifted on Sunday for all European nations, which include the United kingdom and these in the Schengen location, with vacationers now free of charge to enter Spain with out acquiring to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Portugal is the only exception, because it determined to maintain its border with Spain closed right up until July one.

Quarantine will carry on to apply to non-Schengen nations, excluding the United Kingdom.

For these who enter Spain on Sunday, there will be “sanitary controls” at the border, as announced by the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González, who also urged all people to “strictly follow the health recommendations.”

Spaniards will nevertheless have to put on facial masks indoors and outside when they are in public spaces if it is extremely hard to remain one.five meters away.

Nevertheless, it is up to regional governments to set limits on the greatest amount of men and women permitted in public spaces this kind of as seashores, swimming pools, theaters, colleges and dining establishments.

In statements to the media on Saturday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his sincere thanks to all sectors of society who contributed to stopping and fighting the spread of the virus in the nation, and praised the spirit of “sacrifice, responsibility and discipline” of the nation.

Spain has been 1 of the nations most devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has recorded additional than 245,000 situations and additional than 28,000 deaths, in accordance to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.