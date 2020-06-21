Coronavirus In Minnesota: 461 New COVID-19 Cases And 8 Deaths; Over 500,000 Tests Completed In State So Far

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minnesota Division of Wellbeing has announced 461 new COVID-19 circumstances and eight further deaths Sunday.

The further circumstances carry the state’s complete good circumstances to 32,920, with 28,663 no longer needing isolation. Virtually three,400 of the circumstances concerned wellbeing care staff.

Much more: MDH’s Condition Update For COVID-19

All eight of the further deaths concerned a person in a extended-phrase care (LTC) facility, which have been hit really hard for the duration of the pandemic. The state’s death toll is now one,380 with one,093 becoming LTC sufferers.

Hospitalizations carry on to trend downward. Total, there are 322 sufferers becoming taken care of, with 160 of them in intensive care units.

Testing has now breached 500,000 total in the state. About 12,300 have been finished in the final 24 hrs. The state’s target is 20,000 exams a day.

The MDH stresses that “not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.” All information collected is preliminary and may well transform as circumstances are investigated, in accordance to MDH.

For most individuals, COVID-19 signs and symptoms are mild, this kind of as fever and coughing. Even so, the condition, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and individuals with underlying difficulties.