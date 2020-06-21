Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice celebrations

LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic has prevented druids, pagans and get together-goers from viewing the sunrise at Stonehenge to mark the summer time solstice this yr.

The ancient stone circle in southwestern England commonly draws 1000’s of individuals to mark the longest day of the yr in the northern hemisphere. But Britain has banned mass gatherings as element of measures to consist of the spread of COVID-19.

English Heritage, the entire body that oversees Stonehenge, livestreamed the sunrise rather. It explained additional than three.six million individuals watched as dawn broke at four:52 a.m. Sunday (0352GMT, 11:52 p.m. EDT Saturday).

Stonehenge, a Planet Heritage web site, is believed to be four,500 many years outdated. It is identified for its alignment with the movements of the sun.

Some devoted druids have been established to observe the sunrise in particular person, gathering in a discipline close to Stonehenge regardless of the morning rain. Nicely-identified druid King Arthur Pendragon explained it had been “very wet,” but he was undaunted.

“You can’t cancel the sunrise,” he informed the BBC. “It’s going to happen, and we were there to celebrate it.”



