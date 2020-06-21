Cop allegedly kills girlfriend during argument, shoots himself

A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot his girlfriend in advance of turning the gun on himself.

A Northern Cape police officer is in hospital underneath police guard right after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in advance of turning the gun on himself during an argument in the early hrs of Sunday.

In accordance to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, it is alleged that at about 01:00, the police sergeant, 37, had an argument with his 28-12 months-outdated girlfriend at Lowryville in Colesberg.

“It is alleged the girlfriend was fatally shot and was licensed dead by emergency health-related providers personnel at the scene. It is alleged the suspect turned the gun on himself.

“The suspect survived and has been admitted in hospital underneath police guard. The motive has not been established as still and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified in buy to perform their independent investigations,” Ramatseba mentioned.

Northern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant Common Risimati Peter Shivuri has strongly condemned the incident.

Shivuri reminded police officials who may be possessing partnership problems to seek out help from the SAPS Worker, Wellness and Wellness offices. The Worker, Wellness and Wellness offices comprises social staff, psychologists and chaplains, he mentioned.