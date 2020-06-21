Concerns grow that Iran will use downed Flight 752 to reopen ties with Canada

Iran’s efforts to resume diplomatic relations with Canada — even though the nation is beneath worldwide strain to release flight data and carry out a transparent investigation into the downing of Flight 752 — has some anxious that Iran is making use of the tragedy as a bargaining device.

“At this moment, they need to show some level of co-operation … before starting to talk about a diplomatic relationship,” mentioned Reza Akbari, the president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.

“It’s absolutely inappropriate.”

Iran shot down Ukraine Global Airlines Flight PS752 in January, killing all 176 persons on board, which includes 55 Canadians. Iran initially denied duty for the incident, but later on admitted its part in downing the jetliner.

The nation has because been accused of stalling worldwide efforts to carry out a transparent investigation as Canadian officials carry on to push for the nation to release the flight recorders concerned in the crash.

Canada reduce diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 in excess of considerations about human rights abuses committed by the Iranian regime, expelling Iranian diplomats from Canada and closing its embassy in Tehran. Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird mentioned at the that he viewed Iran as the world’s “most significant threat to global peace and security.”

Final week, a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign affairs ministry mentioned the nation had spoken to its Canadian counterparts about renewing diplomatic relations amongst the two nations.

In an e mail to Information, Worldwide Affairs Canada confirmed that Iran had raised “the issue of re-establishing consular relations” with Canadian officials, even though the division says its “focus and priority is on making progress on issues related to PS752.”

Iran taking benefit of tragedy, victim’s mom says

On Friday, the family members of a University of Alberta pupil killed aboard the plane gathered in Edmonton to commemorate the existence of Amir Hossein Saeedinia — and to get in touch with on the Canadian government to hold Iran accountable for its actions.

Saeedinia’s mom, Leila Latifi, mentioned she hoped Canada would not let Iran to reopen its embassy in Ottawa. Her family members fled Iran following Flight 752 in excess of considerations for their security and have now filed for refugee standing in Edmonton.

Speaking to Information in Farsi by way of an interpreter, Latifi mentioned she felt that Iran was making use of the tragedy to “take advantage” of enhancing its worldwide relationships.

Leila Latifi fled Iran following she says the military pressured her not to talk publicly about the downing of Flight 752, which killed her son. On his birthday Friday, Latifi referred to as for the Canadian government to make sure the victims acquire justice. (Peter Evans/)

Akbari, who was also attending the remembrance for Saeedinia, referred to as any talks to restore diplomatic ties “gut wrenching”. Edmonton misplaced a lot more than a dozen persons in the downing of the plane.

“Iran must be prosecuted in the International Court of Justice for the tragic crime that they have done, for the many unanswered questions,” he mentioned.

Canada’s leverage with Iran

Thomas Juneau, an associate professor of worldwide affairs at the University of Ottawa, mentioned it was not uncommon for the two nations to be discussing the state of their diplomatic relations.

“Both sides have said that they are open to the prospect of relaunching these discussions at some point,” Juneau mentioned. “So just speaking in general terms, it is not necessarily surprising.”

But it would be a misstep to advance people discussions, Juneau warned, prior to securing the release of the airplane’s so-referred to as black boxes, receiving compensation for victims’ households and making certain that a thoroughly transparent investigation will be carried out.

“Right now, the incentive of eventually having that level of diplomatic representation is one of the only sources of leverage that we have with Iran. So giving that away … I think would probably weaken our hand.”

Canada is pushing to thoroughly participate in the investigation into the downing of Flight 752. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Workplace by means of The Related Press)

Juneau mentioned that while information of talks amongst Canadian and Iranian officials are not recognized, it can be not most likely that both nation would go as far as reopening their embassies any quickly.

There are a lot more plausible options, Juneau mentioned, this kind of as internet hosting an workplace inside yet another country’s embassy in purchase to deal with issues like consular companies.

The worldwide relations skilled mentioned it can be not surprising that Iran would be stoking conversations about enhancing its relationships at this , provided that it is at present beneath “massive” financial, diplomatic and domestic strain.

But Canada ought to be incredibly cautious about navigating this kind of talks, Juneau mentioned.

“To move in the direction of any kind of diplomatic re-engagement prior to these problems [are] thoroughly resolved — or at least on the way to becoming resolved — politically, that would be incredibly tricky for Canada from the viewpoint of the households of the victims.”