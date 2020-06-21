Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he examined positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage through a effectiveness in Nashville, Tennessee.

The stand-up comedian, 57, misplaced consciousness when executing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday evening and was hospitalized, information shops reported. On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he explained he was taken care of for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.

“I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” he says in the video. “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, the classic symptoms.”

Hughley ideas to quarantine in his Nashville hotel space for 14 days. The remaining two nights of his 4-evening engagement at Zanies had been canceled, in accordance to the club’s on-line calendar.

“Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week,” the club posted on Facebook. “Love ya, D.L. and we’ll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!”

Hughley explained he nevertheless hasn’t exhibited any of the normal signs linked with the coronavirus, which includes shortness of breath and fever. Nonetheless, fatigue is listed by the Centers for Illness Management and Prevention as amongst signs of the condition.

“So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for,” Hughley advises in the video, if you “pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested.”

In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is also an actor, writer and radio and tv host. He starred in Spike Lee’s 2000 concert movie, “The Original Kings of Comedy,” alongside Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer.

Hughley also generated and starred in “The Hughleys,” which aired on ABC and UPN from 1998 to 2002 and hosted a CNN speak demonstrate. He at this time hosts the radio demonstrate “The D.L. Hughley Show,” which is syndicated in dozens of markets.

“Thank you for your prayers and your well wishes — and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt,” Hughley says in the video.