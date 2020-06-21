Colorado father and son drown while rafting Arkansas River on Father’s Day

A father and his 16-12 months-previous son drowned while rafting on the Arkansas River close to Pueblo Sunday, in accordance to neighborhood officials.

Ricardo Valencia Sanchez, 46, and his son, Jose Louis Valencia, 16, each from Aurora, died in the accident, in accordance to the Pueblo County Coroner’s workplace.

The pair have been ejected from the raft and trapped by a river hydraulic — potent circulating water close to a dam — at about one:30 pm., in accordance to the Pueblo Police Division. The two have been submerged for numerous minutes till the raft “emerged from the current” pulling the guy and his son, who have been each tangled in a rope.

Each father and son have been sporting personalized flotation vests. Emergency employees intercepted the raft significantly less than a mile downstream and pulled it to shore. Sanchez and Jose each died at the scene.

A third individual in the raft survived, Pueblo police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega explained, incorporating he did not think the raft was component of a tour group.

“It’s a dangerous spot,” he explained. “It doesn’t look too dangerous, but anybody who has been in Pueblo for a bit knows that a lot of people drown there. You go over the falls, it doesn’t look like it’s deep, but it’s like a whirlpool. You stay down there until you stop resisting and when you stop resisting it will let you come up.”

Many folks have died in that spot close to four Reservoir Drive, Ortega explained, while he did not know an actual amount Sunday.