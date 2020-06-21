Clint Black ‘Humbled’ to Have War Hero Kyle Milliken’s Image in Patriotic Music Video

The nation music singer is thrilled to be permitted to use photograph of the late Navy Seal in a music video for his new single ‘America (Nevertheless In Appreciate With You)’.

Nation star Clint Black has publicly thanked the loved ones of Navy Seal Kyle Milliken for making it possible for him to use the hero in the video accompanying his new song, “America (Still In Love With You)”.

The patriotic promo, launched on Friday, June 19, 2020, was designed in quarantine, but attributes pictures and video clips Clint has been collecting and clearing for above a yr, in accordance to Taste of Nation.

Black was offered permission to use Milliken’s picture right after a Navy Seal commander sent the nation singer images of the soldier, who was killed in fight in Somalia in 2017.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=kv0Kgif_a80



“I’m so humbled to have him appearing in that video and to be able to turn this into something greater than a song coming out,” Black says. “Kyle was very, very popular. One hell of a great American… He was quite the servant to our great country and he paid the ultimate price for that, as did his family.”

Black has also designed a T-shirt for sale through his site, which will advantage the Kyle Milliken Basis, launched by the soldier’s widow, Erin.