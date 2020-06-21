CHP Officer Injured In Collision On Westbound 10 Freeway – Los Angeles

SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to the hospital in unknown issue soon after a collision on the westbound 10 Freeway at New Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

CHP stated at one:46 p.m. that the variety two by 4 lanes have been blocked in response to the collision. All lanes reopened shortly soon after three p.m.

Extra particulars have been promptly offered from CHP about the issue of the officer or the situations foremost up to the collision.

Additional info will be supplied when it is acknowledged.

Please examine back for updates.