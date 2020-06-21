China Roundup: Huawei targets cars, ByteDance enters Tencent’s backyard

Hello and welcome back to ’s China Roundup, a digest of latest occasions shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they imply to men and women in the rest of the globe. This week, we have numerous hefty-hitting rumors swirling all around, from Huawei’s chips for vehicles to Tencent’s likely buyout of its video rival iQiyi.

China tech at residence

Huawei’s foray into autos

Huawei could be bringing the engineering behind its Kirin smartphone processor into vehicles. In accordance to Chinese tech publication 36Kr, Huawei has signed a strategic deal with domestic electrical automobile giant BYD, which would be employing the Kirin chips to digitize the “cockpits” (normally refer to the drivers’ cabins) in its vehicles.

The Kirin chips are designed by Huawei’s semiconductor subsidiary HiSilicon to hedge towards U.S. sanctions and turn into self-adequate in core smartphone technologies. What’s obvious is that BYD, backed by Warren Buffet, had previously announced to adopt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon automotive chips in its electrical motor vehicles, a partnership that was set to get started in 2019. Could the likely collaboration with Huawei be portion of BYD’s move to lessen reliance on imported technologies?

BYD mentioned it “does not have information to disclose at the moment,” even though Huawei declines to comment on the rumor.

The likely alliance would not be all that surprising provided the duo has currently been doing work collectively closely. In March 2019, the firms, the two Shenzhen-primarily based, unveiled a strategic partnership to apply Huawei’s AI and 5G technologies in BYD’s substitute power motor vehicles and monorails.

Automotive independence

Far more massive moves from BYD — the automaker is rushing to turn into self-adequate in the manufacturing of electrical motor vehicles. Soon after raising a one.9 billion yuan ($270 million) Series A in late May well, its chipmaking subsidiary BYD Semiconductor finished a different 800 million yuan ($113 million) Series A+ round this week, apparently due to investors’ immense curiosity in receiving concerned in the only Chinese corporation capable of creating the core chip portion of electrical vehicles referred to as insulated gate bipolar transistors, or IGBTs.

ByteDance encroaches on Tencent’s turf

ByteDance just paid one.one billion yuan ($160 million) for a massive plot of land to make offices in the heart of Shenzhen’s Nanshan district, in accordance to public info disclosed by the government. Shenzhen is residence to a number of Chinese tech heavyweights, which include Tencent, Huawei and DJI. It also homes the China offices of foreign retail giants this kind of as Lazada and Shopify, provided the city’s wealthy manufacturing and logistics assets.

That offers ByteDance, the mother or father of TikTok, a important presence in Tencent’s backyard. ByteDance is recognized to have aggressively lured skills from the entrenched tech trio of Baidu, Alibaba and Baidu by giving profitable packages. Getting in Shenzhen will no doubt give the corporation additional accessibility to Tencent’s talent pool.

This may possibly assist it in its push into video gaming, an location that has prolonged been dominated by Tencent, the world’s largest video games publisher. Meanwhile, the world’s 2nd-greatest video games corporation — NetEase — is appropriate following door in Guangzhou, an hour’s drive away from central Shenzhen.

Shakeup in video streaming

Reuters reported this week that Tencent has approached Baidu to turn into the largest shareholder in iQiyi, the video streaming giant managed by Baidu. Tencent’s video platform competes neck to neck with iQiyi to churn out assortment displays and dramas that will persuade Chinese audiences to pay out for on the net articles.

The two firms are bleeding dollars on video manufacturing. IQiyi, which shed from Baidu to listing on Nasdaq, widened its net reduction to two.9 billion yuan ($406. million) in Q1 this yr, up from one.eight billion yuan the yr ahead of. Promoting iQiyi to deep-pocketed Tencent may possibly additional ease the fiscal burden on Baidu, which is active coping with ByteDance’s risk to its core marketing organization. The two Tencent and iQiyi declined to comment on the report.

Robotics startup Geek+ raises $200 million

Geek+, a startup that specializes in creating logistics robots that are analogous to individuals of Amazon’s Kiva machines, just closed a considerable Series C round. The corporation is one particular to observe as retail firms in China and North America are more and more hunting to automate their warehouses.

China tech abroad

China’s gay dating app Blued goes public on Nasdaq

In spite of restricted assistance for LGBTQ communities in China, Blued, a Chinese app utilised by hundreds of thousands of gay persons, has been quietly blossoming above the previous handful of many years and is eyeing to increase $50 million from a U.S. first public giving.

JD.com goes public in Hong Kong

JD’s prolonged-awaited secondary listing is right here. The on the net retailer’s shares rose five.seven% to HK$239 ($30.eight) on its initially day of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Numerous U.S.-listed Chinese firms have filed to listing in Hong Kong since of a new bill that will impose additional scrutiny on Chinese companies trading on the U.S. stock markets.