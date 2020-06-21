Chief Arradondo On ’60 Minutes’: ‘We Cannot Afford To Take Away’ Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS () — In an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday evening, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says he’s doing work in direction of constructing believe in and reforming the division — but receiving rid of it is not the answer.

“Each and every day I hear from community members who rely upon us, who are saying that we cannot afford to take away a public safety mechanism when we still have a lawless society,” Arradondo stated. “Now, they also say we need good policing. We know it’s broken. We need to make changes.”

Chief Arradondo stated he does not see racial animosity inside the force, but is addressing systemic barriers that exist. He says he stepped away from contract talks with the police union — the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation — mainly because it diminishes his authority by enabling officers who are fired or disciplined to get their jobs back in arbitration.

In a statement to , the union stated in aspect, “Despite the efforts of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis and its leadership, too often the Police Administration and elected officials from the City of Minneapolis have failed to develop, implement, fund, and/or maintain these initiatives … including providing necessary training, supervision and accountability.” Click right here to study the total statement.

